In my question of the day post from last week, I opined the lack of cars styled to look like cool, intense animals like sharks and cheetahs, and then I asked you folks to serve up a bunch more cars that look like animals. Well, you delivered and this are my favorites from your submissions.
BMW iX As A Capybara
I have been referring to the BMW iX as “The Capybara” for a while now. Tell me I’m not the only one who sees it.
Submitted by Frequent Car Buyer
Chevy Spark As A Stuffed Hamster
Oh and special mention for the Chevy Spark. More or less I call all cars like this “Hamster Cars”
Submitted by Ninety-9
NC Mazda Miata As A Catfish
To be fair, they both look happy?
Submitted by Paaron
Lexus As A Chihuahua
This is definitely not the most charitable comparison, but some people just really hate that spindle grille.
Submitted by Hoser68
BMW M3/M4 As A Cartoon Beaver
Every time I see the BMW M3/M4/iX, all I can see are the massive freakin’ beaver teeth.
Real beaver teeth are gross looking, so here’s a cartoon beaver for reference.
Submitted by shanepj13
Ferrari 458 Speciale As Mr. And Mrs. Bighead
The 458 Speciale reminds me of the Bigheads from Rocko’s Modern Life, who were anthropomorphic cartoon frogs.
Submitted by mountainbikingandtrackdays
Honda CR-Z As A Bull Terrier
CRZ always looked like a Bull Terrier to me
Submitted by Ninety-9
Infiniti FX35 As A Whale Shark
Infiniti tried to call the FX35 a bionic cheetah, when it was far closer to a whale shark
Submitted by dug deep
Infiniti QX56 As A Beluga
Q56 and a Beluga whale. That hideous bulbous front nose.
Submitted by -Tom-
Ford Mustang Mach-E As A Dentally Challenged Human Senior
Since we be animals.... the MachE rear end makes me see a toothless senior.
Submitted by Maha