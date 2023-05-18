There was a time in automotive history were cars were styled to look like cool, athletic animals. The Corvette Stingray looked like a mean-ass fish. The original Ford Mustang had big horse hips (or something). Now though, it seems like most cars – EVs especially – just end up looking like lozenges. I get why they do it (aerodynamic efficiency), but it’s lame. Where have the rad animal cars gone?

So, for today’s Question of the Day, I want to know what cars you think look like animals and what those animals are. For example, I have always thought the Chrysler Crossfire looked an awful lot like a shitting dog.

Now it’s your turn, feral commentariat. Tell me all about how the second-generation Toyota Yaris looks like a surprised prairie dog, as another example, or how the Lincoln MKT looks like God’s rejected first draft of a baleen whale.

