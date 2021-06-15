These Are The Cars That Lasted Longer Than You Ever Expected

I asked earlier about which cars you’ve owned or known of that just refused to die. I couldn’t brag about my own survivor because my daily is more pampered than abused at this point in its life, but I did recall a particular mid-nineties Ram 1500 which just won’t give up the ghost.
That story was my way of paying homage to those stout American machines whose beating hearts were the big mills of yore, but I was pleasantly surprised to read many of your own stories about different makes and models that clung to the road and lived longer than you expected. Here they are:
DISCUSSION