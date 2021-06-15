These Are The Cars That Lasted Longer Than You Ever Expected

I purchased a used (26K miles) 2002 Olds Intrigue that had been sitting on the dealer’s lot for several months...

Fast forward 10 years and 200K miles, the car has been paid off for five years and except for general maintenance items (and window regulators) I haven’t put any major work into the car...

The Intrigue is still running well, but is starting to show its age (faded paint, worn interior, etc) and I am getting the bug for a new car. I eventually sell the Olds to a friend’s son who was just starting college.

He drove the car another two years and 30K miles before it got rammed in the side one day while he was at class.