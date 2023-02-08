These Are The Cars That Changed Your Perspective On Cars

Driving a Porsche Taycan completely shifted my perspective on how enjoyable electric cars could be. My previous experiences with them came from driving Nissan Leafs and Tesla Model Ss. The Leaf was interesting as it was my first time in an EV that wasn’t a go-kart, but its limited range and Versa bones kept it from standing out. It felt like a newer version of an “old format EV” - intended solely for light commuting. The Tesla was impressive, but very “one note” - its insane acceleration was hard to enjoy when it was accompanied by flat, unsupportive seats and numb controls. The build quality felt very half-baked and at the time, I actually thought Tesla would be another novelty company that came and went while the rest of the industry moved on. While I’m not a huge fan of the cars or the company, I applaud Tesla for motivating the industry to take alternative power solutions such as electricity seriously. The Taycan was the first EV that felt properly well rounded and luxurious, and the first that showed me that there was something out there for enthusiasts still.

I’m copying and pasting what I wrote when I first drove one almost exactly three years ago to the day.

——-

As a life-long, die-hard gearhead, I think I’ll always have some reservations about electric cars. The simplified mechanics of propulsion can diminish the unique characteristics and differences among fuel-powered cars with various engine configurations, displacements, and aspirations. The lack of audible feedback from a firing engine takes something away from the experience of driving, and large batteries, no matter how much their tech improves, add significant weight to any car they find a home in.

With all of that said, I’m blown away by how well the Taycan Turbo delivers on that driving experience. The instantaneous thrust will never get old; floor the throttle at any speed and you’ll get the same immediate jolt that you’d get from a dead stop. Instant torque delivery is a signature of any electric car, but the manner in which it gets on with all that power is the real stand-out here.

The steering is beautifully weighted and offers very natural feel for road texture and weight transfer, despite the Taycan’s 5,132 lb curb weight, and the brakes are strong and solid without any of the surge associated with regenerative braking systems. There’s also a cheeky little Electric Sport Sound option which plays a Tron-like whir as you drive, and I find that actually helps with the perception of speed given how rapidly this car accelerates. It’s very easy to lose track of your speed when there’s no noise.

I’m glad to see how established manufacturers are taking on the realm of electric vehicles. If this is indeed the future, I have high hopes that automakers will keep making improvements that lead to more unique driving qualities that distinguish their cars among one another.

More than anything, I’m fortunate and thankful to be able to experience the latest & greatest in automotive technology.