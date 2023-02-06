Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
QOTD

What Car Changed Your Perspective About Cars?

Whether a model won you over or soured you on personal transportation forever, now's the chance to tell your story.

By
Steve DaSilva
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled What Car Changed Your Perspective About Cars?
Photo: Honda

Cars are art. Good or bad, beautiful or ugly, every car ever built or designed is a piece of automotive art. And, as art, each one elicits a response from the viewer — or the driver. But, like building the Mona Lisa up in your head only to realize it’s smaller than you thought, sometimes experiencing art for yourself can be... different than you expect.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
The 2023 Honda Pilot Has a Tough New Look
November 9, 2022
Friend or Fiero? The Lovable Flaws of Pontiac's Mid-Engine Sports Car
September 6, 2022

Today, we’re asking what cars elicited that reaction. What car shifted your perspective, changed the way you think about the world of cars — or an aspect of the car itself. What car did you walk away from changed?

Image for article titled What Car Changed Your Perspective About Cars?
Photo: Honda
Advertisement

I grew up a rear-wheel-drive adherent. AWD was useful in snow or rally courses, sure, but real cars for real men had their drive wheels in the rear. That was the performance option, that was how you made a car that was actually worth driving — not just some commuter appliance.

Then I drove an FK8 Type R.

It was a poorly-maintained car, bald tires and worn-off leather on the wheel. But it was also raucous, nimble and energetic in a way I never knew cars could be. It had a spirit, a character that no Miata or FR-S has yet matched — and I doubt one ever will. Now, when I drive an ND Miata, I find myself wishing for the kind of clawing-for-grip steering wheel feedback of a Civic.

G/O Media may get a commission
Happy Head
Grow hair
Happy Head

Grow those luscious locks back
This proprietary, prescription-grade topical Finasteride is proven to regrow hair in just a few months.

Advertisement

The Civic Type R changed my perspective on the world of cars, by showing me the merits — even, in some cases, the superiority — of the front-wheel-drive layout. But what car changed your perspective on the world of cars? Tell your story in the comments below, and we’ll collect our favorites the day after tomorrow.

QOTD