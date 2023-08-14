These Are The Car Modifications You Think Are The Biggest Wastes Of Money

To any regular person, it would probably make sense that all car enthusiasts think alike. We just love vehicles and think they’re all cool. But that couldn’t possibly be further from the truth. If there’s one thing we love more than anything else, it’s arguing with each other. It’s certainly not unique to this particular hobby, but it’s also a massive part of it.
Take, for example, last Thursday when we asked what car modification you thought was the biggest waste of money. We got so many responses, we couldn’t even come close to including all of them here. And under a lot of those responses, there were also a lot of disagreements, corrections and clarifications. It was a fun discussion to watch play out, so not only have we included some of the most popular responses, but we also added a few relevant replies. Hopefully, that makes things a little more interesting (and promotes even more arguing in the comments).