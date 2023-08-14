These Are The Car Modifications You Think Are The Biggest Wastes Of Money

HID retrofits in reflector housings. You literally pay to make your lights sooo much worse for both yourself and everyone else. And if you go with those fucking stupid blue lights, over a normal headlight color temperature, you might as well stay home because the more blue the lights, the less you can see. Dumbasses!!

Suggested by: jstump

Reply from wolrah:

That’s actually wrong on both counts.

A halogen filament emits light in all directions, just like a HID arc. The difference that matters there is that the shape of the arc is not the same as the shape of the filament so the emitted beam pattern is also not the same even if you shim the HID bulb to put the center in the same place. HID reflectors exist, though they are rare because projectors really have no downsides. The early Cadillac HID systems were reflectors, as was the Lincoln Mark VIII (which also used weird special bulbs that no one makes anymore).

LED light sources exist that imitate the shape of a filament of course, you can find them at any home improvement store, but you’ll notice that they aren’t offered in the same power levels as the ones made up of a bunch of normal LED chips which each emit a semi-directional cone of light. The chips are just a lot easier to cool which is necessary at higher power levels. The “plug and play” headlight bulbs you can buy for cars of course use these as well and as a result the closest they can get is something like a Morimoto 2Stroke that places a pair of rectangular LED modules in roughly the same position as a halogen filament.

Unlike a HID bulb or a cheap “cover it in chips” LED unit a well designed LED bulb can work with some lighting systems designed for a halogen filament, but it’s something that has to be tested on a case by case basis because while a well designed LED replacement bulb shouldn’t be beaming light in places a halogen wouldn’t, the intensity of the beam being cast in different angles will be different and thus it may or may not still produce a desirable output.

There are a specific few LED bulbs IIRC made by Sylvania or Osram which are actually officially approved for use in a few specific (mostly German IIRC) vehicles that originally shipped with halogens, those are the ONLY “plug and play” LEDs that are OK. For everyone else, either do it right with a proper projector retrofit or stick to halogen.