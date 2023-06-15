Jack Link’s. Cut On Through To The Wild Side.

Since it is already the pinnacle of road-trip snacks, I feel like a Jack Links pitstop with a massive variety of flavours would just be a money printing machine.﻿

Oh man, a Jack Links pitstop would make so much money. I’m not sure how popular its apparel would be, but it would be worth a visit just to see a giant Sasquatch in a cowboy hat.

Monster Energy

Monster Energy

Monster Energy x Lewis Hamilton Zero Sugar

MONSTER ENERGY DRINKS, WHERE EVERYTHING IS WRITTEN IN CAPS, STATION ATTENDANTS DO 80 HOURS SHIFTS WITH NO SLEEP AND THEY FILL YOUR TIRES, CHECK YOUR OIL AND PUMP YOUR GAS IN 15 SECONDS WHILE DOING BACKFLIPS AND PASSING KIDNEY STONES.

CHECK OUT THE EXTRA SPECIAL GREEN GASOLINE - PUT A MONSTER UNDER YOUR HOOD

OK, I highly doubt we could get Lewis Hamilton out to, say, Bakersfield, CA to for this. But it’s still a great idea. Especially if they have some side-by-sides for people to play with.

M&Ms

M&Ms

They’re back for good

Imagine a wonderful, magical place where all varieties of M&Ms is (are?) available in every color of the rainbow, where you can mix and match colors and flavors to your hearts content.

Have a hot date later on and want a little extra.... incentive? Well, you know what they say about the green ones, right?

Still think blue M&Ms are an abomination? Well you just leave them out of your mix.﻿

Kids would absolutely love visiting an M&Ms pitstop. Especially if a giant M&M shot bags of M&Ms into your car. Plus, we’d get another news cycle of dumbasses getting upset that the purple M&M isn’t fuckable enough.

Doritos

Doritos

The New Kid | Doritos Commercial

Hey, worked for A&W, so why not! I got a chance to visit the first A&W in Iowa (I think) and it was awesome. Cheerwine’s the shit, I could definitely see some Cheerwine restaurants being successful.

The obvious answer, though: Doritos. Nothing but Doritos, and maybe some Fritos, with flavors available from every market (including dips!). You could even have a dedicated MTN DEW fountain with every flavor of MTN DEW. Maybe even make a Freestyle-type fountain where you could make a Code Red Baja Blast or something.

Damnit, now I’m hungry.﻿

I always love a commenter that agrees I had a good idea. But also this one is great too. Doritos are a crunchy, cheesy snack, so if it worked for Cheez-It, it would probably work for Doritos. Just remember to wipe down the steering wheel when you get home.

Old El Paso

Old El Paso

Old El Paso - Family

I have finally had Taco Bell in Sydney and it is shite.

Mad Mex is bad.

Guzman y Gomez is nice but a bit expensive.

We need this:

Can I please have an Old El Paso? At this point, I’ll take not-really-Mexican for a sensible price.﻿

I won’t pretend I ever thought that one of the answers to this question would be Old El Paso, but you know what? It’s kind of genius. Maybe not in El Paso, but in Australia? That would be incredible. Especially if they managed to get Danny Trejo to make an appearance.

Bud Light

Bud Light

BUD LIGHT SHOWER BEER | EASY TO DRINK EASY TO ENJOY :30

Bud Light. It’s basically water anyways so no worry about drunk driving. Plus it will show everyone how much of a rebel you are.﻿

Wow, I’ve never heard that joke before. Bud Light is basically water? Har har har. But I’ve seen enough people wearing Bud Light merchandise over the years that this still has potential. It would piss off the Christofascists for sure. Although I do worry about the safety of the employees.

Lone Star

Lone Star

Lonestar - Amazed (Official Music Video)

I initially thought a Lonestar beer popup would work in Texas, but they already have drive through liquor stores, so there probably wouldn’t be much novelty to having one just for gas and beer.﻿

You wouldn’t come for the beer. You’d come for the merch. Although, you could also pick up some beer while you were there. Texans would definitely come out for the Instagram opportunities.

Also, I apologize. I couldn’t find a modern Lone Star commercial, so instead, here’s Lonestar playing their hit single that you may remember from school dances.

Charmin

Charmin

My Bottom’s Been Saved! | New Charmin® Ultra Strong :30

Charmin.﻿

At first, I wasn’t sure about including this suggestion, but the more I thought about it, the more I liked it. Get a big bear out there. Shoot rolls of toilet paper out of a tube into people’s cars. Add some photo ops. It really could work if you picked the right location and did a little extra promotion.

