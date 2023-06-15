Brands aren’t going to save us from everything feeling like it’s continually getting worse, but at the same time, sometimes they do something fun that distracts us from that ever-present feeling of doom for a few minutes. Like when Cheez-It opened a pitstop in California for a week. Was it super important? Not really. But it was still a fun idea.

Advertisement

So a couple of days ago, we asked you what brands you’d like to see open their own pitstops. Personally, I suggested Cheerwine because I’m a sucker for a regional classic. But y’all had some great suggestions, too, so let’s take a look at which ones you picked.