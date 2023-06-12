We’re not going to pretend that Cheez-Its are a fancy, high-end snack. When you’re craving a crunchy, savory snack, they hit the spot, but they’re not exactly the kind of thing you would serve at a dinner party. They’re the kind of snack you eat way too much of and may get full on but aren’t ever really satisfied after eating. And yet we still love them. But do we love them enough to visit a Cheez-It-branded pitstop?

Recently, the Kitchn headed out to Palm Springs, California to visit the first (and only) Cheez-It pitstop. According to the company, it’s allegedly “an absurdly delicious desert destination designed for road-trippers and adventure-seeking Cheez-It superfans.” Are there really enough Cheez-It superfans out there to support an absurdly delicious desert destination? We’re not sure, but apparently, Cheez-It thought so. And we’re now writing about it, so apparently they were on to something.

There is, of course, a cowboy mascot holding a Cheez-It gas pump. Because how can you build a desert attraction without a giant cowboy to bring in the visitors? But don’t worry, the Kitchn confirms that there’s also an actual pump that dumps bags of Cheez-Its into your car so you can snack to your heart’s content.

At its heart, the Cheez-It pitstop is still a marketing ploy, so it isn’t surprising to hear that the inside is stocked with not just Cheez-Its but also plenty of branded merchandise. And there’s also a place to taste different flavors of Cheez-Its so you don’t have to buy every box in the store to figure out which one is your favorite.

If you were ready to plan a road trip to visit the fancy Cheez-It gift shop, we have some bad news. The pitstop was apparently only open temporarily and is already closed down. But you never know. It could still come back in the future. And if it does, maybe we’ll find the time to send someone to check it out.