Car Culture

Mr. Regular and The Roman have been putting out some of the wildest automotive reviews for over a decade now. These are some of our favorites.

By
Andy Kalmowitz
Image for article titled These Are the Best Regular Car Reviews Episodes of All Time
Screenshot: Regular Car Reviews via YouTube

I first found Regular Car Reviews during my freshman year of College at Penn State all the way back in 2015. The duo of Mr. Regular and The Roman immediately caught my attention by showing me that cars can be fun. (Yes, I know I write for Jalopnik now, and it is definitely a fun publication, but I wasn’t a reader at the time. Sue me).

Anyway, I fell in love with the joy (and toilet humor) they brought to car reviews. I started consuming just about all the content they put out, the podcasts, the RCR deep dives, the weekly videos, and the music. Everything. I was hooked, and I still am today. If I’m being honest, they are just about the only automotive YouTube channel I still watch.

Something else I’ve always loved about RCR is how unabashedly Pennsylvania they are. I may not have grown up in the state, but I spent four of my most formative years smack dab in the middle of it. I met my girlfriend there, and now we’re in NEPA just about every month. It’s really a second home to me. Not many car reviewers are from that neck of the woods, and it gives them a different perspective from the LA, New York and Detroit based journalists who dominate the industry.

But, I digress. I thought now would be as good a time as ever to look back on some of my favorite Regular Car Review episodes in no particular order - save for the final video, which is indeed my favorite.

1988 Ford Thunderbird Turbo Coupe

Regular Car Reviews: 1988 Ford Thunderbird Turbo Coupe

This right here is the video that started it all — the first RCR episode I ever watched. Because of that, it’ll always have a special place in my heart. So will the Thunderbird, even if it was a bit shit.

1985 Toyota AE86 Sprinter Trueno

Regular Car Reviews: 1985 Toyota AE86 Sprinter Trueno, Part 1

I’ve never watched Initial D, and I have no plans to. But, RCR’s take on this car absolutely endeared it to me. It also helps that it makes fun of anime nerds (like Steve DaSilva).

2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser

2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser: Regular Car Reviews

This is one of the first times we saw RCR really flex its literary muscle. It puts the PT Cruiser — and the people who still drive them today — in a completely new context.

“We are just two or three bad breaks away from buying one out of desperation” hits like a bag of bricks.

1994 Lincoln Town Car

Regular Car Reviews: 1994 Lincoln Town Car

This is early early RCR. It’s a lot shorter than Regular’s newer videos, but in four minutes and 21 seconds, it packs one hell of a punch. Somehow, it actually makes me want to buy a Town Car. It also shows early signs of the duo’s affinity for the 1990s.

1964 Piper PA-28 Cherokee Archer II

Regular Car Reviews: 1964 Piper PA-28 Cherokee Archer II

The great thing about RCR is that they delve into stuff outside the car industry. That’s how we get brilliant pieces on airplanes like this and the people who would have bought them in the ‘60s.

1986 AMC Eagle Wagon

1986 AMC Eagle Wagon: Regular Car Reviews

Ninety-nine percent of the time, the voice you hear in an RCR review is that of Mr. Regular, but every once in a while we are blessed with a review voiced by The Roman. This is one of those special examples. I especially love this because it talks about cars we liked as kids that don’t really make sense to be dream cars, but still sort of are. For me that’s the Dodge Ram; for the Roman, it’s the Eagle Wagon.

1970 M35A2 Deuce and a Half

1970 M35A2 Deuce and a Half: Regular Car Reviews

Mr. Regular pointing out that this was something the U.S. government expected 17 year olds to drive really puts the misery of war into perspective. Still, it’s cool to see these things up close, and goddamn were they pieces of shit.

1976 Chevrolet Chevette

Regular Car Reviews: 1976 Chevrolet Chevette

Squirt Squirt!

Volkswagen T3 Westfalia

The Volkswagen T3 Westfalia Is Almost Like Home: Regular Car Reviews 2020 Special

RCR’s Westfalia review is so much different than just about everything else they’ve created. It’s an absolutely beautiful piece of media, and for that I love it. The message behind it is equally lovely.

1987 Cadillac Cimarron

1987 Cadillac Cimarron: Regular Car Reviews

Oh Cadillac, how much you’ve improved since 1987. Some of the best RCR videos have to do with automotive failures, and the Cimarron is probably the finest example of this.

1986 Ford E350 Centurion Van Truck

1986 Ford E350 Centurion Van Truck: Regular Car Reviews

This ugly-as-sin vehicle was meant for long-haul towing at the back and nefarious business in the cabin. I love it. If I were a weirder man with a lot of space, I’d have one. Don’t ask me why.

1998 Jeep Wrangler TJ

Regular Car Reviews: 1998 Jeep Wrangler TJ

Here it is: my favorite Regular Car Reviews video. I have yet to see a piece of media so perfectly capture what the Jeep TJ is all about, and I have never seen it done in a cooler setting. This review was filmed in Centralia, PA. It’s a nearly-abandoned mining town with an underground fire that has raged for decades. I actually brought my own Jeep here once when I was in college, and let me tell you: it lived up to the hype. So does this video.

