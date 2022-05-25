Jeep Wrangler, pick your poison on year.

Ive had 3, and they are just perfect. Better than anything ive had including my old S2000, its just THE summer convertible. I will die on this hill.

It may not be fast, agile reliable, pretty, rare, or unique, but driving no doors, no top, with one foot on the door hinge is summer bliss. Id rather drive a TJ wrangler than my Z06 on a nice day. I am not exaggerating here.

(not my old one pictured, but you get the point)