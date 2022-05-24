Ah, summer. The perfect season for lakeside picnics, mountain bike trail rides, and cruising your local streets with the ragtop down so your hair can blow. As the weather warms, winter beaters make their migration back into garages, but owners are left with an important question: What should replace them?

Today, we’re talking convertibles, and the best examples of drop-top motoring. From soft-top Wranglers to power-targa Hondas, any car that gets some breeze on your face is welcome. It’s what you do with a ragtop that makes it interesting in the summer.

Those of us who love a twisty road may pick a Miata as the ideal convertible, something that’s fun and exciting without ever forcing (or allowing) you to go too far over the speed limit. Enthusiasts of a more outdoorsy ilk might pick a Bronco, with its open-air approach to visiting, climbing, and getting stuck in nature.

For my pick, the ideal convertible for summer is the Honda S2000. Sure, it may only fit one passenger, and that person may not have much to do while they sit there, but as a driver’s car it’s incredible — perfect seating position, a high redline, and the siren song of VTEC unmuted by a pesky roof.

We aren’t here to talk about my favorite summer convertibles, however, we’re here to talk about yours. What’s your pick for the best warm-weather ragtop, and why does it deserve the top spot? Bonus points if it’s one you already own. Give us your best answers below, and we’ll collect our favorites tomorrow.