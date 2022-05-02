Kei To My Heart

Well, since we’ve started already, I saw a kei van this morning on my way to work. Headed in the opposite direction, so I didn’t get a chance to see which one. Unfortunately, I’ve been procrastinating installing my dashcam, so no pics.

As the proud owner of a Kei Van Sticker Pack, I’m legally obligated to include any and all kei car mentions in Answer Of The Day. Also kei trucks. And vans. Look, kei vehicles are rad, okay?

Also, did you know they make body kits to turn a Subaru Sambar into a miniature VW Type 2 bus?

Submitted by: MaximilianMeen