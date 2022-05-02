It’s finally May, and the interesting cars that have lived their winters in climate-controlled garages are finally beginning to see the light of day. That means we’re getting into Carspotting Season, and what better way to usher that in than with the best cars you all saw last weekend? Relax, kick your feet up, and take a look at some of the neatest cars out there.
2 / 19
Perfect, Perfect In Every Way
Perfect, Perfect In Every Way
How about the one that just got dropped off in my driveway from Japan today?
A bright pink Honda Beat is the ideal motor vehicle. Discontinue everything else, repurpose every factory to make Beats. Please.
3 / 19
Flash Gordon’s Beach Retreat
Flash Gordon’s Beach Retreat
Saw this thing yesterday. I doubt I’ll spot anything cooler over the weekend.
I get that the stripes would probably feel more at home on an X-Wing, but something about that DeLorean-style silver body just feels like it deserves a soundtrack by Queen. The I-Can’t-Believe-They’re-Not-Fuchs wheels out back really seal this as great.
4 / 19
Blue Deux
Blue Deux
Saw my first Polestar 2 in the wild this morning, in Midnight blue. I was quite surprised by how unique and good they look in the flesh.
Polestar doesn’t seem to have press photos of the Polestar 2 in Midnight Blue, which is a shame — it’s a great color. In fact, most Polestar 2 buyers agree: It’s the best-selling color for the model.
5 / 19
Throw Way Back
Throw Way Back
Random fill-up from last weekend.
The original thread for this comment is worth reading just for the discussion on what’s happening in the back of this car. Personally, I think Nessie and the skeleton are beginning their honeymoon, but I could be wrong.
6 / 19
It’s Been A Long Day
It’s Been A Long Day
A Charger/Magnum that was cut into a pickup truck
and an R34 GT-R, casually street parked in my parents neighborhood (middle class at worst, but definitely not expecting to see such a heavy hitter)
Not only are R34s expensive, they’re hard to come by legally in the US. You can import a GTR V-Spec in Midnight Purple II (not Midnight Purple III) or an M-Spec Nür under Show and Display laws, but only ex-Motorex cars are legal outside those exceptions.
7 / 19
Kei To My Heart
Kei To My Heart
Well, since we’ve started already, I saw a kei van this morning on my way to work. Headed in the opposite direction, so I didn’t get a chance to see which one. Unfortunately, I’ve been procrastinating installing my dashcam, so no pics.
As the proud owner of a Kei Van Sticker Pack, I’m legally obligated to include any and all kei car mentions in Answer Of The Day. Also kei trucks. And vans. Look, kei vehicles are rad, okay?
Also, did you know they make body kits to turn a Subaru Sambar into a miniature VW Type 2 bus?
8 / 19
Bring On The Zeekend
Bring On The Zeekend
Hey, Friday counts as the weekend, right. Saw this one in the garage at work, as I was heading in this morning. I don’t expect anything else to top it. It was pristine.
Friday occupies a sort of Schrodinger’s Weekend position: You have to work, but it’s the end of the week. I say, we count it: Bring on the weekend, and bring on the Zs.
9 / 19
Bimmer-In-Chief
Bimmer-In-Chief
Going to be this one as soon as I get done with the Fuel Pumps
Bob, you never told us you had an 8 Series. Also, you’re editor-in-chief of the site now, you don’t need to keep commenting under an alt. Especially one that still uses your real name.
10 / 19
Too Many To List
Too Many To List
This was actually from a few weekends ago, randomly stumbled on an all British car meet...
I can’t fit all of Mr. Blonde’s photos into one slide, so head over to the original comment thread to see a whole host of immaculate British classics.
11 / 19
The Sambar’s Big Brother
The Sambar’s Big Brother
Well, I guess I can’t use one from last weekend, then. But I’ll show it off anyway. 1950 VW bus (first year of production!) from the Kelley Park Vintage Meet in San Jose, CA. The guy who owns it drove it all the way down from Idaho, too!
Who doesn’t love patina? It’s nice to see a Volkswagen Bus that’s clearly still used, not built up as some untouched replica of a van someone actually drove. It’s unrestored, but obviously runs and drives. Perfect.
12 / 19
Gives You Wings
Gives You Wings
[No words, only photos]
Racing logos? Rally lights? On an older Spider that still sees the streets? It’s even that fantastic Italian off-white color, that you just don’t see any more outside of Fiats.
13 / 19
Out Of My Element, I Can’t Breathe
Out Of My Element, I Can’t Breathe
It is only Saturday 2 pm, but I dont think anything will top this pristine and gorgeous 1970 Chevelle 350... In a Stuttgart, Germany suburban area. I salute the absolute chad that drives this awesome beast here, with gas prices being at 2€ per liter.
For context, two euros per liter is about $7.95/gallon if my math checks out. I can’t say I’m particularly drawn to classic Chevelles in general, just because of how big they are, but to own one at those gas prices? Yeesh.
14 / 19
L-O-L-A
L-O-L-A
I’m not entirely sure what this is but it was parked in the bus stop outside my window 😁
This is actually the bus. It’s part of a push in many cities towards more aerodynamically-efficient public transit vehicles, and what better way to do that than with a classic race car?
15 / 19
Bro, Is That A Mach 1?
Bro, Is That A Mach 1?
Hmmmmm this past week I saw a Peugeot hatchback with Mexico plates. I flipped out over that one. I also saw a kinda beat-up E24 6 Series. Then I saw a MkIV Supra that sounded stock. It took me a sec to recognize the car because I was a few cars behind it at a light. I basically turned into the meme as I figured out what it was. And then, in the same trip, I saw this Mach 1:
RedRaiderEducator may have had the most interesting weekend of any of us. A Mach 1 and an A80 in not only the same weekend, not only the same day, but the same trip? Where do you live, so I can move there?
16 / 19
Does It Spark Joy?
Does It Spark Joy?
It wasn’t the “best” car I saw this week, but I did see a very unremarkable rare car the other day, a Chevy Spark EV (come to think of it, the Spark name really fits in well with Chevy’s other EV names the Bolt and Volt.) Apparently, Chevy made only a few thousand of these and were only sold in California, Oregon and Maryland as compliance cars making the one I saw in the Midwest a very rare car indeed.
Chevy killed off the Spark EV before its time. Would it ever have appealed to American buyers? Absolutely not. Should it have? Probably not, but maybe.
17 / 19
Because Racecar
Because Racecar
My fave: 2004 Hyundai Accent 2door - stripped out, with racing stripes, a cage and sticky tires for trackday.
Race everything.
It’s more fun to drive a slow car fast than a fast car slow, right? Who needs eight hundred horsepower when you could have something smaller, lighter, and nimbler?
18 / 19
The Best Car Is The One You Have
The Best Car Is The One You Have
It was rainy, cold and windy except for today, so I was catching up with yard work and washed the Porsche. Not that there aren’t nicer cars out there, but didn’t get a chance to see one.
Front-engined Porsches are incredibly underrated everywhere but Bring A Trailer. I even considered them before buying my own Miata. If things had gone slightly differently, I’d own a 944 right now.
19 / 19