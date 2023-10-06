These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird

QOTD

These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird

The classics from Plymouth and Pontiac were well represented, but fictional cars from our favorite movies and shows made it on, too.

By
José Rodríguez Jr.
Comments (8)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird
Photo: Ford

Birds make some of the best namesakes for cars because cars can, indeed, fly. Birds also make for good namesakes because it’s easy for a cool-sounding car to make a schlub like Philip J. Fry feel confident by the sheer act of driving. We all know buying a car can be an emotional purchase and one word goes a long way. That word is...“thundercougarfalconbird.”

Advertisement

Cars named after birds abound in the real world and in our favorite movies — and sometimes both, as in the case of Richard Petty’s Plymouth Superbird, which was the inspiration for the great Strip Weathers from Pixar’s Cars.

And, really? Not one vote for the Firebird Trans Am? Truly, one of the greatest flying cars of our time. Oh, well. I’m willing to forgive the oversight since the Honda Nighthawk made it on the list. We asked readers to tell us about the best cars and bikes ever to be named after birds and these were their answers:

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 20

Plymouth Road Runner Superbird

Plymouth Road Runner Superbird

Image for article titled These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird
Photo: HP Thomas (Getty Images)

The first 200+ mph race car. So iconic, it’s a cartoon character.

The Superbird

[...]

Submitted by: hoser68

And...

1970 Plymouth Superbird AKA the King

[...]

Submitted by: Bob

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 20

Thundercougarfalconbird (From Futurama)

Thundercougarfalconbird (From Futurama)

FUTURAMA | Season 2, Episode 10: Amy Goes Car Shopping | SYFY

Thundercougarfalconbird

[...]

Submitted by: STIKleinWagon

And...

One word ThunderCougerFalconBird

Submitted by: Brian Stieh

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 20

AMC Eagle

AMC Eagle

Image for article titled These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird
Photo: AMC

Jumping in before someone else posts the AMC Eagle. The first full-time 4x4 car and the first American made car with 4x4. Possibly the first crossover vehicle if you want to call it that. Could be had with the straight 6 and a manual. What a beast.

Advertisement

Submitted by: klone121

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 20

Studebaker Hawk

Studebaker Hawk

Image for article titled These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird
Photo: Studebaker Museum

Studebaker Hawk.

Submitted by: Driver Jer

And...

Came here to say this, thank you for your service. Here’s a 1961 model, picture from the Studebaker National Museu

Advertisement

Submitted by: Gubbin

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 20

RUF CTR “Yellowbird” (Porsche 911 Carrera)

RUF CTR “Yellowbird” (Porsche 911 Carrera)

Image for article titled These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird
Photo: RUF

I don’t care that it’s a nickname rather than an official model name.

Ruf Yellowbird.

[...]

Submitted by: smalleyxb122

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 20

Hammerhead Eagle i-Thrust

Hammerhead Eagle i-Thrust

Building an Electric Car - Top Gear - BBC

The Hammerhead Eagle i-Thrust!

AKA: Geoff.

Submitted by: CitronC

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 20

Buick Skyhawk

Buick Skyhawk

Image for article titled These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird
Photo: Buick

Buick Skyhawk

[...]

Okay, you can stop laughing now....

But admit it, you probably forgot it existed.

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 20

Eagle Talon

Eagle Talon

Image for article titled These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird
Photo: Eagle

What if the brand is named after a bird and the model is named after part of a bird? I present the Eagle Talon.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Tim the KNinja

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 20

Ford Performance Vehicles Falcon GT

Ford Performance Vehicles Falcon GT

Image for article titled These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird
Photo: Wikicommons / Australian Images

The American Ford Falcon was a bit milquetoast, the versions produced by Ford of Australia?

The 2010 Falcon GT:

[...]

“FPV’s new Falcon GT the heart of models is a supercharged version of Ford’s new 5.0-liter V-8 seen in the Mustang GT in the States. It was specially developed in Australia by Prodrive. Thanks to the added supercharger, power output has been boosted to 450 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque,”

Advertisement

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 20

Ford Falcon 351 GT (Modified for Mad Max)

Ford Falcon 351 GT (Modified for Mad Max)

Image for article titled These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird
Photo: Ford

1973 Ford XB Falcon GT 351

Submitted by: Neutral President

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 20

Ford Thunderbird

Ford Thunderbird

Image for article titled These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird
Photo: Ford

I feel required to take up for the Thunderbird SC since I recently bought this one. So much to love about the Super Coupe - the supercharged 3.8, the ridiculous amount of ahead-of-its-time tech, the understated sleeper looks, the ability to out-perform its Mustang contemporaries...

[...]

Submitted by: Sid Bridge

And...

The obvious classic—the ‘57 T-bird:

[...]

There’s a masterpiece of Fifties styling. And that opera window—too cool.

Submitted by: the1969DodgeChargerFan

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 20

Reliant Robin

Reliant Robin

Image for article titled These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird
Photo: Reliant

Is it a car if it only has three wheels?

It’s so great that Top Gear attempted to send one into space.

The Reliant Robin.

[...]

Submitted by: Half Man Half Bear Half Pig

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 20

Honda CB700SC Nighthawk

Honda CB700SC Nighthawk

Image for article titled These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird
Photo: Honda

I have a soft spot for the Honda Nighthawks.

[...]

Submitted by: MikaelVroom

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 20

Aston Martin Cygnet

Aston Martin Cygnet

Image for article titled These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird
Photo: Aston Martin

Aston Martin Cygnet

Cygnets are swans

A blatant attempt to improve overall brand fuel economy in the most ridiculous way possible.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Half Man Half Bear Half Pig

And...

This might be the best name for a car ever. A Cygnet is a baby swan, also known as “the ugly duckling.” This tiny Aston has yet to grow into a big beautiful swan.

Submitted by: Aldairion

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 20

Mercedes 300 SL “Gullwing”

Mercedes 300 SL “Gullwing”

Image for article titled These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

How about parts of a bird? If so, I nominate the Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing. It’s one of the most beautiful cars ever made.

Advertisement

Submitted by: BloggyMcBlogBlog

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 20

Toyota Tercel

Toyota Tercel

Image for article titled These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird
Photo: Toyota

Tercel of course. But only the 4WD Wagon.

Submitted by: Matt Mayotte

And...

Toyota Tercel - Especially the wagon!

Submitted by: You say Miata, I say Amati, lets call the whole thing off

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 20

Pontiac Sunbird

Pontiac Sunbird

Image for article titled These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird
Photo: Wikicommons / Greg Gjerdingen

Pontiac Sunbird Wagon FTW!

Submitted by:ncted

And...

Pontiac Phoenix and Pontiac Sunbird

Submitted by: speedieone

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 20

Volkswagen Rabbit GTI

Volkswagen Rabbit GTI

Image for article titled These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird
Photo: Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Rabbit GTI.

[...]

Everything is a bird if it fall from high enough

Submitted by: Margin Of Error

And...

I saw a rabbit fly once.

Granted, it was in the talons of a large raptor of some sort, but technically it was airborne.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

Advertisement

20 / 20