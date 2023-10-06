These Are The Best Cars Named After A Bird

Birds make some of the best namesakes for cars because cars can, indeed, fly. Birds also make for good namesakes because it’s easy for a cool-sounding car to make a schlub like Phil ip J. Fry feel confident by the sheer act of driving. We all know buying a car can be an emotional purchase and one word goes a long way. That word is...“thundercougarfalconbird.”

Cars named after birds abound in the real world and in our favorite movies — and sometimes both, as in the case of Richard Petty’s Plymouth Superbird, which was the inspiration for the great Strip Weathers from Pixar’s Cars.

And, really? Not one vote for the Firebird Trans Am? Truly, one of the greatest flying cars of our time. Oh, well. I’m willing to forgive the oversight since the Honda Nighthawk made it on the list. We asked readers to tell us about the best cars and bikes ever to be named after birds and these were their answers: