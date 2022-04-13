Tires is/are obviously the #1 choice.

Number 2 would be a good stereo, at least in the old days. Now car mfrs are making sure you can’t upgrade your factory stereo because they integrate too many things into it.

Moreover, they can put it all into a cheap touchscreen instead of pricy knobs and buttons, and then “upsell” it as a tech feature. The end result is you get tired of your factory stereo after three years and buy a new car to get your stereo upgrade. Win-win for the car mfr. Lose-lose for the consumer.