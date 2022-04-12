Who doesn’t love a modified car? Taking something factory-fresh and plain and turning it into something uniquely suited to your tastes, style, and purpose. But car modifications are expensive, and we don’t all have that sweet sweet DVD player money. So, for everyone whose wallets balk at Liberty Walk costs, what are the best car modifications for their price?

Advertisement

Of course, the concept of “best bang for buck” changes pretty heavily based on what you’re doing with your car. If the goal is simply to look rad, a cheap set of lowering springs or a set of used wheels can make all the difference in the world. For off-roaders, a good winch could give you the confidence to try new trails — after all, you’ve got a backup plan mounted to your front bumper. But from the biggest of 4x4s to the smallest of go karts, one mod always seems to be the most effective: Tires.

Tires may not be the flashiest mod or the one that will look the coolest at your Thursday night meets outside the Starbucks, but they’ll often give you the biggest performance gain for the least money. They’re your vehicle’s connection to the ground, the final say on how much grip you have in any situation — mid-corner or mid-rock crawl.

My pick for the best bang-for-buck mod is tires, but what’s yours? An ECU flash tune, a plastic front lip, or just a nice air freshener in a used car’s interior? Reasonably-priced Lamborghini-style door hinges may not be an objectively good mod, but you could make the case that they’re the most impactful — and that’s a case I’d like to see. Give us your best picks, and we’ll collect the finalists tomorrow afternoon.