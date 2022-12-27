Tools for sure because actual car parts are hard to buy even if you own and know the car sometimes, let alone someone who doesn’t.

My parents gave me basically nothing but tools for birthdays and Christmas for probably a decade and I loved it! I have a full tool chest of just about every tool you could reasonably need to work on a car now and I maybe bought 10% of it. My dad is a car guy though so he really set me up over the years.

My tool collection is honestly one of my prized possessions because of where it came from and just how useful it has been over the years. I would probably be more upset if someone stole my tools than if someone stole my car.