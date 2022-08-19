Are you, like me, as equally obsessed with racing as you are with astrology? Have you ever wondered — for strictly scientific reasons only — what zodiac signs dominate the racing world? Well, you’re in luck, because today, we’re checking out the W Series grid’s astrological signs.

I didn’t necessarily intend to repeat my Formula E astrology story, but folks on social media were interested, and my beloved managing editor Lalita Chemello wondered out loud if woman drivers would follow my hypothesis, that Leos and fire signs lead the field. I decided I wanted to know more.

Overall, I was a little bit surprised with the results, and my theory that most race car drivers are Leos — or, at the very least, fire signs — is on shaky ground. For the W Series, Earth signs dominated the driver history, with 10 of the 31 drivers who have entered a race. Next came air signs, with eight drivers, then water signs with seven, and finally fire signs, with six drivers.