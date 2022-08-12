If there are two things I love in this world, it’s astrology and race cars. Well, okay — so my enjoyment of astrology isn’t exactly massive, but it’s one of those passing interests that I enjoy bri nging out in certain occasions. And what better occasion than to celebrate the finale of another successful Formula E season?

I’ve seen folks divine the astrological signs of race car drivers before, but it’s usually done for Formula 1, and it’s usually only done for a certain season. I wanted to get extra with my research. I wanted to know the zodiac sign of every single Formula E driver in the sport’s history (something I have been interested in doing in F1, if only there weren’t so many damn drivers). Instead, with the end of an FE era on the horizon, I thought I’d take up this mantle instead.

Do I believe wholeheartedly that our fates are determined by our exact location on earth the very moment we’re born? I don’t really know. But I do know that I, along with many other white women in crisis, find comfort in turning to our zodiac signs to give us a little extra guidance through life because sometimes it’s a lot easier to believe you’re miserable because the exact alignment of the stars at this exact moment in time have made it so.

And now, without further ado: Enjoy this exceptionally niche blog.