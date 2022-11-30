Books, in particular those books filled with pretty pictures but little information.

I have several dozen of these received as gifts over the years, several of them duplicates, given to me by well-meaning friends and family who know I am a ‘car guy.’

AAMOF, I reveived this exact book from an aunt two Christmases in a row.

[picture of Muscle Cars: Kings of the Street from the Golden Era]

While these types of books are interesting, and I appreciate the gesture, I rarely look at them after the first time flipping through. From then on, they just take up space on my book shelf.