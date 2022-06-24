For however many companies you think turned up out of nowhere with the dream to build a supercar, there were always more. And they’re easy to forget, especially today, when cynicism has never run more rampant.

But we shouldn’t leave them behind! Their failure was due to circumstance, perhaps mismanagement, but not because they had bad ideas — not universally, anyway. It’s for that reason that we’re going to give 10 of these once plucky upstarts their due today, in the time-honored tradition of a slideshow. And because there will assuredly be plenty more that we won’t get to recognize here, why not leave a comment telling us what other bygone brands deserve a place on our list of could’ves and should’ves?