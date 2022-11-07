The dust is finally starting to settle on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, a title earned by Team Penske’s Joey Logano last evening. I don’t know about you, but I’m not quite ready to let the year go quite yet — and I figured this is as good a time as any to enjoy a look through some of the greatest visuals of the season.

I have a lot of respect for motorsport photographers. Snapping shots of fast cars is nowhere near as easy as some people might want you to think — and getting a gorgeous photo with dreamy composition and the perfect lighting is even more difficult. That’s a big part of why I want to celebrate the unsung heroes of the NASCAR circuit: its photographers. Sit back, relax, and enjoy.