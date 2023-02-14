These Are 10 of the Unlikeliest Race Cars of All Time

Robertson Racing Doran Ford GT-R GT2

What business does the Ford GT — a car literally made to commemorate the manufacturer’s victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans — have on any list of unlikely race cars? Well, when Ford revived the GT40 back in the early 2000s, it never intended to race the car. Therefore, every racing variant of the GT you see from that era — like Robertson Racing’s GT-R GT2 built by Doran Racing, seen here — was a privateer effort with no factory support.

This would of course change with the second-generation GT that entered production in 2016. Ford Chip Ganassi Racing campaigned that car with factory backing in IMSA as well as the FIA World Endurance Championship until 2019. However, that shouldn’t overshadow the achievements of the plucky Robertson squad, which took home third in the GTE-Am class at the 2011 24 Hours of Le Mans.