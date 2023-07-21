These 10 Cars Had The Most Surprising Redesigns

2023 Prius.

There’s one in the parking lot at work.

Work has had some interesting cars. We had an early Tesla adopter, the first C8 in town and some weird stuff like a guy with a Goldwing Trike.

NONE of these cars atttracts attention like that Prius. The Prius is just plan shockingly pretty in person. This one is a very pretty Pearl White that would cost a fortune to repair.

I can’t think of a car under $80k that attracts the eyes like that Prius.

And given Toyota’s 10 year history of making butt ugly vehicles and coating every parking lot in America with them, the Prius is even more shocking.