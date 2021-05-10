There's A 6-Wheeled Ford Festiva For Sale In Wisconsin And I Have Questions

Photo : Jon M

You read that headline right. In Wisconsin sits a cherry red Ford Festiva just begging for a new owner. But it’s not just any Ford Festiva as this thing is rocking a flatbed and six wheels. And you can buy it!



Adding a third set of wheels is one of the weirdest things you can do to a car, especially if that car is a tiny economy car. The Ford Festiva is a bit of an oddball. Back when this car was first designed, Ford was a partner for both Kia and Mazda. You can see where this is going.

The Ford Festiva is a car designed by Mazda, built by Kia then badged by Ford. The little car was also sold as the Kia Pride in some markets and the Mazda 121 in others. It’s a simple hatchback with a lot of room and not a whole lot to go wrong. There aren’t any features or gimmicks to brag about and that’s part of the car’s charm.

Nowadays, people are taking these cars and are doing a bunch of wild things to them. I made one into an off-road go kart and some folks turn them into lawnmowers or even tiny hot hatches reminiscent of the wild Shogun. One individual decided to turn one into a little flatbed truck with six adorable 12-inch wheels. This amazing car was sent to us by a reader under with the hilarious subject line: Please Review: Ford Maverick Prototype(?)

Alright, you got me; hook, line and sinker.



But, just look at this thing! The build looks really polished from the bed to the twin exhaust pipes poking out of the back. Someone spent a lot of time creating a unique Ford Festiva.

That engine is the Mazda B3 1.3-liter inline-four and it’s only making 63 ponies, so don’t expect too much work out of it. Still, it should be good for doing a hardware store run or maybe hauling a motorcycle. Plus, the car appears to be free of rust and the sign in the window says that it has only about 47,000 miles.

I have so many questions about this car. Is it still in the car’s stock front-wheel-drive configuration or do those rear wheels do something? Do both exhaust pipes work? What was the inspiration behind the build? I had to find out, so I reached out to the phone number printed on the For Sale sign in the window.

I’ve yet to receive a response, but you bet I’ll update this if I hear back. Until then, this little trucklet is for sale in Black Earth, Wisconsin, for $6,500.

Hat tip to Jon M!