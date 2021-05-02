You Lawn Mower Will Never Be As Cool As This Ford Festiva Lawn Mower

Gif : Ginger Billy

If your standard fare riding lawnmower just isn’t cutting it for you anymore, it might be time for an upgrade. And by ‘upgrade,’ I mean fixing a mower deck onto the back of a Ford Festiva where the rear wheels would be. Because hell yeah.

Advertisement

I can’t take credit for this wonderful idea, which comes from Ginger Billy on YouTube. If you aren’t familiar with this fella, he’s been out here making comedic videos that satirize life in rural South Carolina, except somehow he makes it relatable for literally anyone who enjoys a good joke and a beer. And his most recent video, titled ‘My lawnmower’s cooler than your lawnmower!,’ is the epitome of all things great in this world—especially redneck invention.

Ginger Billy’s reasoning behind this contraption is a pretty good one. Lawn care is important, but it’s also annoying as hell to get sunburned and sweaty (or, as he calls it, ‘swamp butt’) from sitting out on your ride-on lawn mower. So, why not slap the mower deck onto a Ford Festiva and create the Ron Beer?

The video isn’t embedding, but you can watch it here.

And this isn’t the first time Ginger Billy has developed a ridiculous mowing contraption. Last August, he fitted the bottom of a push mower to the front wheel of a dirt bike in what is one of the most terrifying but efficient machines I’ve ever seen. I have to say that I’d prefer the leisurely pace and protection of the Festiva. Who’d turn down the ability to sit in the air conditioning while also doing lawn care?

Ginger Billy, known in real life as Adam Pa rkins, is a former respiratory therapist who retired a few years ago. But when Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from NASCAR , he found his calling: making videos. Since then, he’s amassed a following of 780,000 followers from posting his ridiculous adventures.

But I really do want that lawn mower.