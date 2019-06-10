Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Cyberpunk 2077 (YouTube)

The newest Cyberpunk 2077 game trailer dropped over the weekend, which featured John Wick himself and a promised launch date of April 16, 2020. It also gives us a glimpse of yet another car that could be available to us when the game finally comes out.

Unlike the last wedge-shaped car we saw, the sedan in the most recent trailer appears to be some kind of electric car rather than an internal-combustion one. There’s a definite lack of an engine note when it pulls into and out of frame. But the ‘80s aesthetic is still very much there. You can see it in the square- and rectangular-shape of the headlights and running lights. And the car seems to have taken very strong aesthetic cues from a 1980s Buick.

Screenshot: Cyberpunk 2077

It’s riddled with bullet holes on the outside, but you can also see that it doesn’t have a typical wing mirror. Instead, it appears to have wing mirror cameras. Clearly, 2077 America has advanced in this department.

Also, this car is definitely a fully autonomous vehicle. When the protagonist flings himself into the backseat with his friend to escape a storm of gunfire, there’s no one in the front seat. The car drives itself away from danger. And there’s something called “combat mode,” which sounds very cool and promising.

Advertisement

Screenshot: Cyberpunk 2077

From the back seat, you can see a screen mounted to the front headrest, displaying what is presumably the car’s A.I. system. Details show up here, like how the car has an armored cab. And it’s voice-activated, too. You can just get in and yell where you’d like to go. Isn’t that just the dream?

Advertisement

With features like these, the car probably doesn’t need a steering wheel, but it actually does have one. That’s because it seems like it has an autonomous mode, so you’d probably be able to turn it on or off depending on your mood. It’s such a strange steering wheel, too! It doesn’t look like there’s an airbag in there and it’s mounted on the bottom instead of having a traditional center column. Is there even a horn?

Cars will play a significant part of Cyberpunk 2077. Last year, PCGamesN reported that players will be able to explore the city and engage in car chases. Kotaku’s Jason Schreier also reported a developer saying that, “Driving is an essential way of getting around in Night City.”

You can see flying cars in the trailer, too. It’s not clear if players will be able to operate those, but here’s to hoping.