The official Cyberpunk 2077 trailer dropped at E3 earlier this month and in it, we got a glimpse of one of the raddest supercars we’ve seen in a video game in recent memory. If this is the automotive aesthetic I can expect for the game, then I’m on board.



It’s unclear if you’ll be able to play as the narrator in the trailer, but he drives a pretty badass car, so I hope that we will. You never get to see the front of it from the trailer, but shots of its rear three-quarters reveal something that is most definitely wedge-shaped and mid-engined, with exposed air intakes and extremely Lamborghini Countach-esque wheels and arches.

The car has “Quadra” written on its rear, which I’m willing to bet is a marque that exists in the Cyberpunk universe. Curiously, though, it also has “V-Tech” written on its side. Honda spells it VTEC, so it probably doesn’t have anything to do with it, so what does it mean? The name of the Quadra model, perhaps?

It’s also low as hell, has an awesome door mechanism and is apparently a manual! You can see the driver disengaging the clutch with his left foot in one scene and shifting in another. Shots of the inside reveal a retro-styled tachometer, too, with a 7,000 RPM redline.

The steering wheel appears to be the only part of the car that looks futuristic. It’s not a wheel, it’s more of a steering yoke with various buttons on it. And there’s exposed carbon fiber on the door panel beside the driver, which suggests that the rest of the car could be made from carbon fiber as well.

Thankfully, it does seem like there will be a good amount of driving in Cyberpunk 2077. Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, who got to play a behind-closed-doors demo of the game at E3, reported that “there’s a driving system that seems a whole lot like Grand Theft Auto.”



“Driving is an essential way of getting around in Night City,” a CD Projekt Red developer confirmed to him.

The game is a first-person RPG, except when you drive, you can toggle the view from first- to third-person. Everything looks violent as all hell. CD Projekt Red wouldn’t commit to a release year, so I’m not sure how long it will be before we get to play this game.

Regardless, I can’t wait. Check out the official trailer below.

(h/at to Alexian!)

