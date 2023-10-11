The Worst Designs In Florida's Pool Of 260 License Plates

Car Culture

The Worst Designs In Florida's Pool Of 260 License Plates

Florida offers more than 200 different license plate designs, and some are pretty weird

By
Owen Bellwood
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
An image showing a personalised license plate design from Florida
Photo: Florida HSMV

One of my favorite things about America is the sheer variety of license plates you’ll see out on the road. Each state has its own plate design, and then there are countless personalized plates to choose from. But did you know Florida offers more than 200 different designs?

Advertisement

The options on offer range from designs celebrating America’s national parks to others that show your allegiance to various sports teams or colleges. While some of these designs are pretty nice, many are just plain weird.

So we trawled through Florida’s brochure full of plate designs and picked out the weirdest options you can choose in the sunshine state.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Alpha Phi Alpha

Alpha Phi Alpha

An image showing a personalised license plate design from Florida
Photo: Florida HSMV

Like the latest Mansory creation, it’s just very gauche, isn’t it?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

America The Beautiful

America The Beautiful

An image showing a personalised license plate design from Florida
Photo: Florida HSMV

Yes, America does have some very beautiful places, but I’m sure they’re all a solid 1,000 times prettier than this ridiculous plate.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Best Buddies

Best Buddies

An image showing a personalised license plate design from Florida
Photo: Florida HSMV

Is it Lou Reed, is it Frankenstein? Whichever it’s meant to be, I’m pretty sure neither was from Florida.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters

An image showing a personalised license plate design from Florida
Photo: Florida HSMV

This one just doesn’t do it for me, I can’t put a figure on why but it’s not the one.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Combat Action Medal

Combat Action Medal

An image showing a personalised license plate design from Florida
Photo: Florida HSMV

Why didn’t they just fit the whole plane on? The outline of the C-130 along the bottom of the plate would look much better.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Golf Capital Of The World

Golf Capital Of The World

An image showing a personalised license plate design from Florida
Photo: Florida HSMV

If I lived in the golf capital of the world, I wouldn’t want people to know I lived in the golf capital of the world. Also, doesn’t Myrtle Beach also claim to be golf capital of the world?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Hodges University

Hodges University

An image showing a personalised license plate design from Florida
Photo: Florida HSMV

It’s just pretty boring, isn’t it?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Home Of The Blue Angels

Home Of The Blue Angels

An image showing a personalised license plate design from Florida
Photo: Florida HSMV

I understand the appeal of military plates, but this one I just can’t wrap my head around. Unless you are a Blue Angels pilot?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins

An image showing a personalised license plate design from Florida
Photo: Florida HSMV

In this instance, I’m just not a fan of the black background on this license plate. All Miami blue with flashes of red would look better, in my opinion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Navy Submariner

Navy Submariner

An image showing a personalised license plate design from Florida
Photo: Florida HSMV

Submarines are cool and all, but they don’t look that cool peeking out the top of a license plate, I’m sorry.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Play Tennis

Play Tennis

An image showing a personalised license plate design from Florida
Photo: Florida HSMV

Is Florida well regarded in tennis spheres? Has it created a golden age of American tennis players? If not, why is it associating itself with the sport on license plates?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Ringling College Of Art And Design

Ringling College Of Art And Design

An image showing a personalised license plate design from Florida
Photo: Florida HSMV

For a school or art and design, that’s not the most inspiring logo I’ve ever seen. Surely you can do better, Ringling?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays

An image showing a personalised license plate design from Florida
Photo: Florida HSMV

I’ve seen the Yankees play the Rays three times and they’ve lost each game. That’s enough to earn this plate a spot on our list.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

University Of West Florida

University Of West Florida

An image showing a personalised license plate design from Florida
Photo: Florida HSMV

I just don’t trust this guy, look at his shifty little eyes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Protect Marine Wildlife

Protect Marine Wildlife

An image showing a personalised license plate design from Florida
Photo: Florida HSMV

There’s just a lot going on here, isn’t there? And why doesn’t the nice marine color palate continue all the way across the plate?

Advertisement

17 / 17