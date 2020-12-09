The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Car Kids And Little Rascals In Your Life

TM & Copyright Universal (1994) Screenshot : YouTube / CineFix

This year’s Soap Box Derby was canceled due to COVID lockdowns, dashing the hopes and dreams of many little gearheads. The kids have been sulking around the backyard, demure and with hardly even the will to sport a cowlick hairdo. Every single day they glance at “The Blur” as it gathers dust and just sits there. It’s enough to make them as jaded as this lot:

It’s a good thing the holidays are just around the corner and you can cheer up these future Jalops and little rascals with gifts befitting the title. Here’s a handful of gift ideas that will elate all young gearheads — and the young-at-heart, too: