The Toyota Supra A91-CF Is The Most Expensive New Supra Ever

Remember that special edition Toyota Supra with a carbon fiber body kit that the company was only going to make 600 of? If you were waiting on pricing for it don’t worry, it’s as expensive as you were probably thinking. Cars Direct reports that a dealer order guide shows the Supra A91-CF will start at $64,275.

Carbon fiber is expensive for sure. Cadillac charges over $5,200 for its carbon-fiber package on the new CT5-V Blackwing for instance. And no one expected this thing to be cheap. The package includes a carbon fiber front splitter, rocker panels, ducktail spoiler, and rear canards. There’s also exclusive 19-inch matte black wheels and three package specific paint colors: matte gray, yellow and white. While Toyota says the whole kit is functional in providing downforce, nearly $65,000 for what amounts to carbon fiber trim pieces with no performance enhancements seems kind of steep.

At the price point Toyota has put this in, it’s not only the most expensive Supra ever but its also more expensive than some competitors. The Porsche 718 Cayman starts at $60,500 (just don’t add any of Porsche’s notoriously expensive options). A BMW M2 starts at just under $59,000. You can get the mechanically similar BMW Z4 M40i for around the same price. Don’t even get started on the C8 Corvette which might be the best performance buy out of all of these. Oh, and d on’t forget the inevitable markups that’s going to come when Toyota dealers find out just how rare this Supra will be. But if you just have to have something different , then maybe the Supra A91-CF is for you.

