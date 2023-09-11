The Toyota GR Supra GT4 100 Edition Is A Gloriously Extra Orange Track-Only Supra

The return of the Toyota Supra has spurred a whole new era of racing; from Formula Drift to GT4, the Supra is racing and winning. To celebrate its racing successes, Toyota has released a special edition, ultra exclusive Supra.

Called the 100th GR Supra GT4, it was created to celebrate the delivery of the 100th Supra GT4 race car. Toyota is only making three, with each one going to a different continent: One for North America, one for Europe and one for Asia. Make no mistake though, this is not a street legal vehicle. Based on the recently introduced GR Supra GT4 EVO race car, Toyota says it’s not a homologation special and is only for track use.

All three will be identically built and finished in an exterior color called Plasma Orange, a color that’s similar to, but better looking than the Mikan Blast orange color available on the GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition. Up front there’s a larger hood vent as well as dive planes — devices on the front wheel arches that help with downforce — on each wheel arch.



Other unique racing details include a huge rear GT4 wing, carbon fiber wing mirrors, racing seats with three point harnesses, a new exhaust system and unique “100 Edition” badges on the seats and dash. Power for this thing comes from a turbocharged I6, the someone as in the racecar. It puts out 450 horsepower and comes with a Power Stick. This stick comes in the same Plasma Orange color as the car and governs its power output.



Whoever the lucky owners of these three Supra’s are, they have deep pockets. Toyota says the 100th GR Super GT4 is going for 220,000 Euros, which works out to just under $237,000 at current exchange rates. Here’s to hoping Toyota keeps the special, performance editions coming. But maybe next time make one that isn’t so exclusive?

