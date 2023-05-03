The Tesla Model 3 Long Range Is Finally Back

If you’re running a company, too much demand is definitely a good problem to have. It’s still a problem, but it’s much better than other problems such as “no one wants our product at all” and “our office is being overrun by spiders.” Back in August of last year, Tesla had that exact problem: Too many people were ordering the Model 3 Long Range, so it stopped taking orders until it could ramp up production. But now the Model 3 Long Range is back.

Automotive News reports that the Model 3 Long Range reappeared on Tesla’s order page late yesterday. It slots between the base version of the Model 3 and the pricier Performance version and has a range of at least 325 miles. All-wheel drive is standard, and the starting price is $48,880 including destination. That’s significantly less than the $59,440 that Tesla previously charged for the Model 3 Long Range, although by the time you read this, it could have changed again since Tesla changes its prices so frequently.

Weirdly, the base Model 3 and the Long Range are reportedly only eligible for a $3,750 tax credit, while the Model 3 Performance is eligible for the full $7,000 credit. You wouldn’t think the trim level of a car would determine how large of a tax credit it’s eligible for, but nevertheless, here we are. Presumably, Tesla uses a different source for the Performance’s battery that makes it eligible for the full credit. But since Tesla doesn’t have a public relations department anymore, there’s no one for us to ask for an explanation.