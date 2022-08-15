Prospective Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD buyers trying to place an order for the vehicle have run into a stumbling block: They could no longer order that exact vehicle. The option is grayed out, with the notation that it will be “available in 2023.” According to Tesla’s Elon Musk, that’s because the “waitlist is too long.”

Of course, that response didn’t come from a press line. Instead, Twitter account Whole Mars Catalog asked Musk what was going on with the orders and received the response: “Waitlist is too long. Will enable again as we ramp production.”

Advertisement

You can check out the lack of availability yourself on the Model 3 order page.

Tesla’s Model 3 has long been considered the automaker’s entry-level vehicle thanks to its relatively low price point when compared to the rest of Tesla’s lineup. While the base Model 3 is currently available for purchase, InsideEVs noted that the Model 3 Long Range was going for $57,990 before it was removed from the site. The estimated delivery time for a new order was Q4 of 2022 or Q1 of 2023, depending on how you’d configured it.

The strange thing here is the fact that most Teslas already have long delivery times — so why remove the option for order if the car would already take several months to make it to your driveway? And why is it only the Model 3 Long Range that’s impacted, not the Model 3 Performance or other Long Range Teslas? Europeans, however, are still able to place their orders.

Advertisement

Whatever the case, it’s not the only Tesla currently being delayed. The Cybertruck has long been postponed, and the alleged Tesla semi release has also been pushed back.

H/t InsideEVs