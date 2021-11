After all the design, engineering and safety testing is done, your meticulously crafted car is going to need a name. For Aston Martin, that almost always begins with a V and conjures up images of mighty viking warriors, with names like Vanquish or Valhalla.

But not all names can be this evocative, and some are just bad. So, we asked you for some of the dumbest car names on the market.

Here are some of your worst suggestions.