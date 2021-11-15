If you’re stuck driving ‘round a battered old rust bucket, you might appreciate some simple ways or hacks to improve your daily driver, or just make it fun to use while you prolong its life.
So, we asked you what simple modifications you can make to a bad car to make it better. Here are some of the best suggestions we received.
Steering Wheel Covers
“With my first car, which was a base model first-generation Integra, I put on a Wheelskins leather steering wheel cover that made the primary touchpoint just that little bit more luxe. It was inexpensive, it required a little bit of work, which made it more “mine”, and I appreciated it every time I drove it. Doing little things like that are nice.”
The wheel is your main point of interaction with your car, so any improvement here is sure to amp up the driving pleasure. For $10, this is one of the cheapest mods commenters could come up with.
Suggested by: jebhoge
Get New Tires
“A good set of tires can go a long way… better traction, reduced road noise, better fuel economy… just to name a few improvements.”
Wheels and tires proved a popular choice for anyone looking to make minor improvements. New tires and rims can improve performance and offer a chance for you to put your own mark on the car’s look.
Suggested by: @N701Gv (Twitter)
Power Locks
“In both of my 50+-year-old BMWs, I fear the day that I inevitably break a key off in a door lock cylinder. It’s also very common that, because of age and repair, older cars have separate keys for ignition and doors. The solution? I wired up a very simple central locking setup. It’s very easy to add keyless entry to that, which can be easily and separately replaced if need be.
“Not having to say a little prayer every time I twist a key in a 50-year-old door lock is definitely worth a little work and maybe $50 in parts. It makes the cars so much easier to use (and haul kids!).”
For peace of mind, this security hack makes unlocking and starting an older car a much less stressful affair.
Suggested by: Clay Weiland (Facebook)
Revert To Stock
“The answer, I’m afraid, is to bring it back as close as possible to fresh off the floor stock condition.
“Replace consumables like tires, windshield wipers brakes, and suspension. Catch up on all the PMs you’ve deferred and change the oil, spark plugs, coolant and transmission fluid. Hunt down a replacement for that trim peice that’s been broken. Get the interior sparkling clean.
“There is a good chance that you loved your shitbox on day one. Skip the gaudy accessories or pointless performance parts and get your car back to day one condition.”
Everyone thinks they need to sense that new car smell, so why not do your best to make your old beater feel new again? Reverting back to stock will make your car as close to the engineers originally intended as possible, and could eek out some of its lost performance along the way.
Suggested by: eanwhileinpdx
Upgrade Your Lighting
“Living in a rural area that’s a bit isolated – it’s typical that I’m leaving for work well before the sun rises, and driving home after it has set. Upgrading lighting has absolutely increased the safety and visibility of my aged commuter car – but not necessarily cheap LED or HID bulbs as sometimes they don’t fit the optics of the housings properly and will essentially blind oncoming traffic.”
Another popular option for anyone looking to improve their car was to repair and replace old lighting. A brighter system improves visibility, which might reduce the stress you feel driving an old shitbox.
Suggested by: Scott Pro (Facebook)
Check Your Alignment
“I was going to say alignment. I think most cars probably are super-conservatively aligned from the factory. For example, specs often call for slightly positive camber, just to discourage you from cornering too fast. A tiny bit of negative camber and a bit less toe-in than the specs call for can greatly improve the handling and responsiveness without making it too unruly or adding excessive tire wear.”
Another way to improve your car’s points of contact with the road. A few hundred bucks spent checking your car’s alignment could slightly improve your daily drives.
Suggested by: CSX321
Clean your Air Filter
“Changing the cabin air filter. People will change the engine air filter to up the performance and then bath in their own filth air for a million miles. Just drop the glove box and change the cabin air filter you disgusting animal.”
You change your engine’s filter to keep it breathing fresh air, why not change the interior filter too? A new filter can help remove dust, particulates and pollen from the air circulating round your car - so your lungs will thank you later!
Suggested by: klone121
Keep It Clean
“Easy one, but clean up the car so it’s absolutely impeccable. Even if it’s a turd, having it clean and whatever paint is still left shined up, it’ll look better and you won’t be judged as much for driving it. Keep good tires on it, too.”
You know the old saying, “tidy car, tidy mind.” Or something like that anyway. Keeping your craptastic runaround tidy might not sound like a lot, but having a bit more pride in what you drive might encourage you to find a smidge of enjoyment in it.
Suggested by: Paul Yearley (Facebook)
Fit Better Suspension
“Tires and light suspension upgrade or replacement.
“I normally buy used and upgrading the suspension or a set of quick struts and some ball joints (tire rod included) can transform older cars, getting them closer to when they were new.”
Whether you want to return your car’s ride to what it was fresh from the factory, or personalize it more to your needs, upgrading or replacing the suspension could transform your ragged car.
Suggested by: the-nope
Improve Your Sound System
“25 years ago an aftermarket sound system fixed a lot of rattles and road noise. And improved the overall sound quality. Majority Factory radios still stink but they’re really difficult to replace.”
If your car struggles with road noise, or the engine just sounds awful, mask all that interference with a new stereo. On top of that, if you’re now able to blast out Red (Taylor’s Version) on a long road trip, any drive is bound to be more fun.
