Everyone customizes or modifies their car for different reasons. Some want to eke a bit more performance from the motor, while others want to personalize the design to reflect their own style. But, for people who drive bad cars, modification can be the only way to make owning the car bearable.



With that in mind, today, we want insight in to the simple mods you’ve carried out that can make almost any bad car better.

What makes a bad car? This garbage heap could be bad for many reasons from being dreadful to drive because of poor handling or woefully low power, to it’s just not a nice place to be inside, with uncomfortable seats and no creature comforts. The more disastrous and gross, the more mods you may have made that ultimately made it better.

It could be you have found a very specific annoyance about your daily driver that you sought to fix, and found a surprisingly simple solution.

Alternatively, you might want to improve the outside cosmetics with a lick of paint or another way to improve the stylings.

Let us know your awful cars and the simple tweaks you made to make them bearable to drive . And no, you won’t win any additional comedy points for simply suggesting selling or scrapping the hunk of junk.