The Redesigned 2022 Subaru WRX Still Looks Like A Sedan With A Glorious Hood Scoop

What an abundance of riches we have coming from Subaru so far this year. The new BRZ looks sharp and gets just enough improvement to keep things interesting, and now we’re already getting primed up for what I think most of us really want: the 2022 Subaru WRX.

Subaru is very excited to introduce you to its upcoming WRX, which by the looks of things in this shadowy teaser image is still a proper sedan. Subie is so excited it could barely finish two sentences before sending out this official release:

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the all-new 2022 WRX will debut this year. Stay tuned to www.subaru.com/2022-wrx for updates.

While that isn’t much to go off of, navigating to that link in your browser brings up a little more information:

﻿Stay tuned: The newest WRX will be here so fast, it will take your breath away.

The legend of the WRX gets an all-new, even more thrilling chapter. The Subaru WRX world premiere is coming and you’ll be able to watch the live unveiling. Sign up to be one of the first to see the powerful, agile, completely redesigned 2022 WRX.

There’s no hint of when this unveiling will happen beyond sometime later this year. All I know is there is definitely a hood scoop on the car in the image provided.

Last we heard about the upcoming, overhauled WRX sedan in Feb. 2020, Forbes of all sources was reporting that the sporty STI model could get a reworked FA24 engine from the Ascent SUV, possibly with hybrid power. Jalopnik contributor Bozi Tatarevic also speculated that could happen back in 2017.

The FA24 is a 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder engine, which is turbocharged to put out 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque in the current Subaru Ascent, Legacy and Outback models.

Last year, Forbes claimed that Subaru was also developing a hybrid powertrain and had allegedly benchmarked a Mercedes-AMG motor, the turbocharged 2.0-liter making 416 HP and 369 lb-ft of torque found in the AMG A45 and CLA 45, for the upcoming STI.

The most powerful WRX so far was the 341-horsepower S209 a couple years ago. To get to 400 horsepower from there, on a WRX, would be quite the jump. All we know for now is that we’ll see the regular WRX in the next six months, and I personally hope it looks at least alright.