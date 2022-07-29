Here’s the thing. You’re busy. I’m busy. We’re all busy, and trying to find time to squeeze in yet another podcast is perhaps not the easiest thing to do right now — but I don’t care. Clear your schedules, because you’re going to want to listen to the Red Flags F1 Podcast.

There’s something of a glut of Formula 1 podcasts hitting the ol’ streaming services these days (and I, too, am guilty of contributing), so I’m going to give you my Red Flags elevator pitch. To put it simply, two childhood friends both got into F1 and decided to spend their time chatting about the absurd drama the sport brings to the motorsport world. You’ve got a serious American bent to this pod, which is particularly refreshing, since I have long since moved past the point where I need a British man to tell me my business.

English How Actor Brian Muller Became an F1 Podcaster

And have I mentioned their appreciation for a good meme? Because that, truly, is what I need from my podcasts. Greeting your audience as “wankers” (pronounced, of course, with Guenther Steiner’s fabulous accent) and advertising yourselves as “little sluts who live for drama” makes for a fantastic mood-setter for the exact kind of content you’re going to get.

I mean, just have a look:

We recently had a chance to hang out with Brian Muller, one of Red Flags’ co-hosts who also happens to be an actor in the EPIX show Bridge and Tunnel. He told us all about his first car and his journey to podcasting, so make sure you check it out.

And for those of you interested in the ol’ Rich Energy book I’ve been working on with Alanis King, well — we’ve also chatted with Red Flags about some of the juiciest details we found during our investigation. I wish we could claim that we were Red Flags’ coolest guests, but they’ve also chatted with the likes of Mario Andretti and Willy T. Ribbs — and they did it in their unique, sass-filled, drama-hunting way, which makes for interviews of the kind you’ve never heard before.