Last week, when certain websites on the internet went dark because reasons, Polestar released a concept convertible called the O2 that is, for my money, the best-looking EV in a very long time. It’s also a car that, on paper, is potentially a Porsche 911 challenger.

Advertisement

Polestar calls the O2 its “hero car,” a relative to the previously released (and also stunning) Precept. The O2 is a hard-top convertible and perhaps even a roadster, unless you’re a purist for whom roadsters only have two seats. The O2 has four, though the point was made to me this morning that if the rear two are functionally useless, then perhaps this counts as a roadster, too.

Polestar says that the car is full of recycled materials, and also made in part out of aluminum that is meant to be recycled, too. The O2 concept also has, and I quote Polestar here:



...the Polestar O2 features an autonomous cinematic drone integrated behind the rear seats. Developed in collaboration with Aerofugia’s consumer electronics brand Hoco Flow, the concept drone can be deployed while the car is moving, to record the perfect driving sequence. Polestar engineers have developed a specialised aerofoil that raises behind the rear seats to create a calm area of negative pressure that allows the drone to take off when the car is on the move. The drone operates autonomously, automatically following the car at speeds up to 90 km/h, and the driver can choose between an atmospheric sequence – great for a coastline cruise – or a more action-filled sequence with a sportier expression. After filming, the drone can autonomously return to the car. Video clips can be edited and shared directly from the 15-inch centre display when the car is parked.

This is a car for influencers, in other words, which I will try not to hold against it. The O2 also isn’t for production, but with a new car coming this year and two more by 2025, we can hope that Polestar will eventually make something like it. Porsche, in other words, probably isn’t quaking in its boots just yet, but I like the idea that someday it could be.

Advertisement

Advertisement