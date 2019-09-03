Image: Nissan

The Nissan Juke, killed in the U.S. beginning with the 2018 model year, is back in the European market with new looks and less of that bug-from-an-alien-planet vibe we all knew and loved. It’ll also come with plenty of technology options and the choice of a six-speed manual, along with a base price of around $21,000.



It’s kind of like Juke-meets-our-dystopian-future, where personality is slowly pried out of our world and every piece of technology has thin, slanted lights that look like they could vaporize anyone ahead with a single laser beam. Cool!

Image: Nissan

Nissan announced the new Juke on Tuesday, with the new looks and a pricing breakdown in British pounds. There was no mention of the U.S. market, as expected—Nissan traded the Juke for the Kicks over here, and the former is not expected to be back—but Jalopnik reached out to Nissan to ask if there may be a slim hope of its return to our shores.

Advertisement

That’s unlikely, but it was worth a try. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

Image: Nissan

Advertisement

In Europe, though, the new generation of the Juke will be all about technology and crossover practicality. The Juke’s on-the-road price, which, via Autotrader UK, includes things like delivery charges, number plates and registration fees, starts at $21,025 at current exchange rates, and the top Premiere Edition trim with a dual-clutch transmission starts at around $30,700 in that category.

The Juke, regardless of trim, will get a turbocharged 1.0-liter, three-cylinder engine with around 115 horsepower, and Nissan will offer it with either a six-speed manual or the seven-speed dual clutch mentioned above. The crossover will have three driving modes—eco, standard and sport—and Nissan mentioned more stability and better cornering capabilities on the new model.

Advertisement

Image: Nissan

It also gets 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a new shade of red to choose from out of its 11 exterior colors, more interior and storage room, Apple CarPlay and Androit Auto, an eight-inch touchscreen, a wifi hotspot, an app to monitor the status of the car and control door locks, available Pro Pilot driver-assistance technology and other safety features, and a “coupé style ‘floating roof’ design.” (Thank you, Nissan, for not calling your crossover a “four-door coupe.”)

Advertisement

All of that is in addition to optional Alcantara or leather upholstery, as well as a “Tekna+” trim that starts at nearly $29,000 at current exchange rates and will, Nissan said, let buyers pick through a bunch of color combinations for the body, roof and interior, as well as customize the bumpers, side sills and wheels.

Advertisement

The model is also almost here—or “there,” if we’re getting technical in terms of location—as Nissan said the plan is for the first deliveries to happen at the end of November.



The new Juke sounds like a fun deal for those who will have the chance to buy it, even if it isn’t quite as quirky and strange in terms of looks as the last one was. But things evolve, and the Juke has to blend into our dystopian future somehow.

Advertisement

Update: Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 5:35 p.m.: A Nissan spokesperson responded to Jalopnik, saying the new Juke is “not planned for the U.S. at this time.”