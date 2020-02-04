Drive Free or Die.
The Next-Gen Ford Mustang Is Just Over Two Years Away: Job Listing

Justin T. Westbrook
Photo: Kristen Lee (Jalopnik)

A job listing for the Ford Motor Company on LinkedIn, the worst social media platform, seemingly reveals the next-generation Ford Mustang will debut in 2022 for the 2023 model year.

My first thought, as a hater troll, is of course “Isn’t the electric Mach-E crossover supposed to be the next best thing in Mustang????” And the answer is, to my great relief, “no, you idiot.” We will seemingly get a real next-gen pony car according to a job listing caught by the Mustang6G forums.

The listing claims job candidates are vying for a position on the company’s “proud team” to sign off on the “Ford 2023 Mustang S650,” suggesting “S650” may be the internal code for the next-gen muscle car.

Further down, more of the listing seems to confirm it’s talking about a new Mustang, via AutoBlog:

The current-generation Mustang’s internal code is S550, and the next-generation’s code is believed to be S650. If the job posting is accurate, that means the next Mustang would launch as a 2023 model. Further down the listing, one of the job’s “responsibilities” is “on-site launch lead for Wind/Road Noise and Air Leakage attributes when S650 launches in 2022 as a 2023MY.” That seems to at least confirm the first mention isn’t a typo.﻿

You can currently access the job listing on LinkedIn here.

So, it would appear the next Mustang is coming in 2022, seven years after the sixth-generation was introduced back in 2015, with a minor, controversial redesign in 2018. One wonders if it will have anything to do with the Mach-E.

Justin T. Westbrook

Staff Writer, Jalopnik

