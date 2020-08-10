The Next-Gen BMW M5 Could Be Two Different Cars With Up To 1,000 HP: Report

Photo : BMW

We all joke about how BMW seems to find new niches within its niches in its absurdly large lineup, but the company is reportedly planning to multiply its models in ways we never even dreamed up, like selling two new versions of the BMW M5 with different powertrains at the same time.

Advertisement

That’s exactly what’s going to happen for the next-gen 2024 BMW M5, if Car Magazine’s reporting holds true. The mag claims the next M5 will undoubtedly be electrified, at first with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and then a year later, a fully electric model could debut alongside it.

From Car Magazine:

Labelled G60, the next 5-series bows in the third quarter of 2023. One year later, the seventh-generation M5 will start chasing fast Audis and Mercs with these two variants. The plug-in hybrid will use the same powertrain as the upcoming X8 M, with a V8 petrol engine and e-motors totaling around 750bhp and 737lb ft of torque sent to all four wheels. The zero-emission M5, meanwhile, is a member of the CLAR WE family. Power will be provided by Gen V pouch-type batteries. Although BMW knows that it would have been wiser to switch to larger Tesla-style round cells for safety, stability and performance reasons, it is now too late for such a radical change. The most potent conventional energy cell in question is rated at 135kWh; it can be hooked up to a 400V charger good for up to 350kW. In a second step, BMW will upgrade to the 800V standard pioneered by Porsche with its Taycan. BMW is openly working on a ‘power BEV’, using a 5-series mule. That model has three e-motors borrowed from the powertrain we’ll see in the electric i4 and the iNext SUV. One drives the front axle while the rear wheels get a motor each. Numbers? 711bhp and sub-3.0sec 0-62mph.﻿



Advertisement

Car Mag also claims the maximum projected range on the European WLTP emissions testing cycle is claimed to be up to 435 miles. “Internal documents” show three 250 kilowatt motor units, with two powering the rear wheels and one unit powering the front. That would suggest a power output on the fully electric future M5 to potential hit up to 1,000 horsepower.

Photo : David Tracy / Jalopnik

BMW has been working on an electric 5 Series development car for some time, and we’ve got a detailed breakdown of how that 700-HP monster shreds here.

This wouldn’t be the first time BMW has panicked over what to do with a performance model and just... seemingly split the difference. Well, still reportedly, at least. The next BMW M3 is supposedly getting the normal M3 treatment, with likely an eight-speed auto, but rumors persist that BMW will also produce a “purer” version of the M3 still offered with a manual transmission as possibly a separate, special trim.

Advertisement

Look, if BMW can’t decide which version of its super-powerful luxury sedans it wants to give us, so it decides to just make... all of them.. we really can’t be too upset with how silly the lineup looks stretched across a website then, can we?

