The Newest World's Largest Cruise Ship Is The Size Of Five Titanics

Royal Caribbean International recently took the Icon of the Seas out on its maiden voyage in Finland, where the ship is being constructed. When the new behemoth enters service in January 2024, it will be the largest cruise ship in the world. Despite the downturn in tourism caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Icon of the Seas is emblematic of how the current cruise industry dwarfs pre-Jet Age ocean liners.



Icon of the Seas underwent four days of testing to push the ship’s propulsion and maneuvering systems. It will be a lot of mass to move around the world’s oceans with the ship having a gross tonnage of 250,800, or roughly 2.5 aircraft carriers. Yes, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the lead ship of the U.S. Navy’s current nuclear-powered carrier class and the largest warship ever built, displaces roughly 100,000 tons of water. The Titanic seems quaint by comparison, displaying around 50,000 tons.



Royal Caribbean discusses using the Icon of the Seas to take families on vacation with the same gravitas that the U.S. Navy talks about power projection. The ship will have a crew of 2,350 people to operate the vessel and serve 5,600 passengers. In a release, the cruise line stated:

“As the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation, Icon will introduce a new era of vacations for years to come. From the resort getaway to the beach escape and theme park adventure, every type of family and kind of adventurer can make memories together and on their own terms without compromise across record-breaking thrills, relaxing ways to chill, a neighborhood designed for young families, more than 40 ways to dine, drink and be entertained, and more.”

Royal Caribbean’s fleet probably could only be approached in number and size by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier fleet of the United States Navy. Icon of the Seas will be the seventh consecutive Royal Caribbean vessel to hold the title of the world’s largest cruise ship. All six prior record-holders are still in service, including Freedom of the Sea, the company’s first record-breaker launched in 2006. Icon of the Sea will debut in Miami in January 2024 and is staled to have two sister ships constructed by 2026.