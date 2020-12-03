The New Mini John Cooper Works EV Prototype Is Covered In A Cool Easter Egg Camouflage

Not Mini’s First EV

Mini JCW GPE Photo : Mini

This new John Cooper Works EV will obviously not be the automaker’s first all-electric model, but we hope i t will be the best. Back in 2009, a 100-mile range Mini with a 35 kWh battery pack was sold in a limited leasing trial program for BMW. A 2020 Mini SE has a range of 110 miles. That’s a decade with almost no progress in range, which is not great!



That means this new JCW EV better offer an absolutely shocking level of performance, or figure out a way to at least crack into the 200-miles-of-range club.

