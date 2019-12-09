The New McLaren 620R Is A Limited Edition Race Car You Can Take On The Road

Image : McLaren

Just when you thought McLaren might be taking a little break from introducing brand new cars for 2019, the Woking-based outfit comes out with yet another beautiful machine: the 620R. This new car is based on the McLaren GT4 race car, so if you’ve ever wanted to see how one of those bad boys would perform on the road, then this is your chance.

There are only going to be 350 of these cars made, so if you’re interested in driving the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 engine that can produce 611 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque you’ll have to act fast . Those are slightly more significant numbers than the standard McLaren 570S, which means the 620R can go from 0-62 mph in a meager 2.9 seconds.

Essentially, this is the engine that you’d find in the actual GT4 race car, but better. In a production model, you don’t have to screw around with all those stupid motorsport regulations and restrictions. You can simply have pure, unadulterated speed.

A more powerful engine isn’t the sole provider of all that extra power, though. This new McLaren has undergone some pretty decent weight savings. Here’s more from the press release:

Fitment of the GT4’s two-way manually adjustable coilover motorsport dampers adds to the 620R’s motorsport credentials. The dampers also help to bring weight down overall, being more than 13lbs lighter than the regular Sports Series units. The suspension features lightweight aluminum wishbones and uprights and stiffer anti-roll bars.

This model will have a seven-speed gearbox, a single-piece carbon fiber chassis, and ultra-lightweight brakes. Inside the cockpit, you’ll find paddle shifters, carbon-fiber racing seats, and McLaren Track Telemetry. It’ll be like climbing into a more comfortable version of a race car.

McLaren is starting production on the 620R as early as January 2020, and North American markets will be able to get their hands on one of these bad boys for a mere $299,000.

Basically, the McLaren 620R is a race car in everything but name. It looks like a race car, handles like a race car, kicks ass like a race car—but the best part is that you can take it out onto the road to flex on all the nerds in their boring ol’ McLaren 570Ss.