The NEVS Emily GT Might Actually Go Into Production: Rumor

The automotive world has been missing out on Saab’s particular brand of weird cars for more than a decade. Since General Motors announced plans to shut Saab down, several companies have tried and failed to save or bring it back. National Electric Vehicle Sweden was the latest to try, and it failed, as well. But while NEVS journey ended in bankruptcy, along the way, its engineers created a car that might actually end up on the road one day. And we seriously hope it does.



Known as the Emily GT, the electric sedan boasts four in-wheel motors and a 175-kWh battery pack that’s good for more than 600 miles of range. At least in European testing. In the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency would probably rate it closer to 525 miles, but that’s still far more range than you get out of most electric vehicles. But considering NEVS engineers stuffed such a large battery in a family sedan, it better be.

And apparently, someone wants to build it. Saab Planet found an article from the Swedish-language version of Auto Motor & Sport that claims an unnamed investor is in the final stages of a deal to purchase both the Emily GT project, as well as a “mobility ecosystem” known as PONS. Assuming the deal goes through, the Emily GT will be built in Trollhättan, Sweden just like Saabs were back in the day.

Hopefully, the final deal gets worked out quickly so we can learn who’s actually funding Emily GT production. But even with the project essentially complete, we’re not exactly holding our breath while we wait to get our hands on the keys to whatever the production version ends up being called. There are still so many things that can go wrong between now and then, and if the cost of getting cars rolling off the assembly line ends up being more than this investor anticipated, the entire project could easily end up dead in the water.