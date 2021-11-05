“A long time friend decided that we were heading out to the various locales in his ‘85 F150. Much to my surprise, when he arrived at my door he had girl with him whom we had both gone to high school with.

“Friend had been taking a liking to the young lass, and despite his best efforts fate wasn’t on his side that night as the young woman took a shining to my much more eclectic personality (and killer hair).

“Needless to say, the trip home was further awkward as the seating arrangement had switched to the lass sitting on the passenger side, and myself awkwardly trying to avoid injury from a hastily thrown shifter in the center of the bench…. My friend was clearly not happy with me.

“At the night’s conclusion to drop off the lass at home, I was instructed out of the truck and to walk home.

“As I strolled home, both smug and confused; my cell phone rang a few minutes later. It was my friend who had just abandoned me in anger. Not to apologize. But to ask for help. He had made it about two blocks and the engine quit on the truck – a product of age and anger that the plastic timing gears on his 300 inline-6 had failed in glorious fashion.

“His rage had turned to utter meekness and downright embarrassment as I had to flat tow his truck.”