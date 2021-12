In college in the early 2000s, I had a 1981 Chevy Citation. I asked a girl out and went to pick her up. She said we needed to wait for her roommate to come back with her car. When I reminded her I had a car, she said (never having been in my clean Citation), “No offense, but my car is better and doesn’t smell funny.” Her Ford Escort (or similar, my memory is a little fuzzy on that detail) smelled funny (which I pointed out, because I was still a little hurt on the Citation’s behalf), which she attributed to her roommate having used it to go do laundry.

There was no second date.

I don’t think I should have been embarrassed by my car, but it seems she thought so.