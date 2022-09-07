Times are a changin’, and with every automaker making a pivot to hybrids, plug-in s and all-electric vehicles, the enthusiast community is losing big, powerful engines. I t may be time to pour another one out: As reported by Motor1, the BMW 5-Series could be losing its V8 in all models except the M5.

BMW has already started on its pivot to electrified drivetrains . The new 7 series, revealed in April and set to go on sale in spring of 2023, has a new design and hybrid and all-electric drivetrains.

So, it’s only natural BMW would look to do the same with the 5-S eries as it works to refresh and rebuild its portfolio. And don’t forget the European Union’s emissions and fuel-economy regulations, which are getting more restrictive — and, consequently, killing our ICE darlings.

Advertisement

According to BMWBlog, insiders have indicated that the V8-powered M550i will lose its V8, potentially to be replaced by a hybrid M560e. That new 5-Series would include the same mild- hybrid technology found in the 7-S eries, with a 3.0-liter inline-six battery-boosted to as much as 570 hp.

As of right now, the M5 gets to keep its twin-turbo V8. B ut remember, BMW already hinted at a hybrid variant, and eventual all-electric version of the super-sedan in the future, and it has already been confirmed the M5 is gaining a charging port sometime soon . The 4.4-liter V8 will be paired with the same hybrid unit from the 760i to produce a whopping 750 horses.

G/O Media may get a commission Sustainable Shoes Ponto Eco-friendly, comfort-friendly

Their multi-occasion styles take you from the office, to dinner, to neighborhood errands, with a sugarcane-based foam bottom and slick recycled leather upper. Buy at Ponto Advertisement

I reached out to BMW for comment, and they’ve said they haven’t released any information on the 5 series powertrain, so they cannot comment at this time.

So I guess, stay tuned.