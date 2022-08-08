Here’s a bit of a hot take: I’ve never loved how the Lucid Air looks. I know I’m in the minority here, but something about its overall shape has always seemed... off. It’s the intersection between the rear glass, the D pillar, and the body of the quarter panel and trunk, they just seem to come together at an angle that my brain has never really taken to.

At least, it hadn’t, until now. In fact, after Lucid released photos of its new Stealth Look trim package, I’m starting to wonder what I even had a problem with in the first place.

The Stealth Look trim hits all the accents on the Air — the mirror caps, the chrome around the windows and headlights, even the trim on the tail lights. Some pieces turn entirely black, while others get a gloss gray or satin gunmetal finish. Even the wheels get a new, darkened look, making them blend more with dark exterior colors. A $154,000, 1,050-horsepower sedan may never be subtle, but the Stealth Look makes it subtler.

Out of all 35 trim pieces the Stealth Look option affects, though, the darkened D-pillar is by far the best effect. Dark colors appear smaller to the human eye — it’s why black is slimming, and bright, well-lit rooms feel bigger. Darkening the Air’s D-pillar makes it flow into the rear window more smoothly, evening out that panel intersection.

The Stealth Look adds six grand to the price of an Air, whether it’s on the Air Grand Touring Performance, Air Grand Touring, or Air Touring trim. But, let’s be honest, you’re paying well into the six figures for a car — are you really going to notice another six grand in there?